A 15-year-old teenager was critically injured after a three storey fall into a shaft, the police said confirmed this morning.

The accident took place in a residence in Tempesta Street, Qrendi, at 6 pm last night.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance where it was later confirmed that he is suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case.

What do you make of this?