د . إAEDSRر . س

16-Day Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence Starts Tomorrow At University Of Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 16-day activist campaign against gender-based violence is commencing tomorrow at the University of Malta.

The campaign is kicking off with a conference tomorrow morning and will carry on for the following 16 days.

This comes as a commemoration to the United Nation’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. 

Lydia Abela will be also attending tomorrow to introduce the campaign and speak about the activism that is currently taking place in Malta with regard to the issue.

The aim of this campaign is to continue raising awareness about gender-based violence, to get closer to achieving a gender-neutral society.

The event will be taking place at the University in Tent A, which can be found opposite the Student’s Hub, adjacent to Car Park 6.

Gender-Based violence refers to harmful acts directed at an individual based on their gender.

Share with someone that needs to see this

READ NEXT: Ismael Grima 'Iz-Zy' Receives Beautiful Final Farewell As Hundreds Attend Funeral

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All