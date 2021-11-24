16-Day Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence Starts Tomorrow At University Of Malta
A 16-day activist campaign against gender-based violence is commencing tomorrow at the University of Malta.
The campaign is kicking off with a conference tomorrow morning and will carry on for the following 16 days.
This comes as a commemoration to the United Nation’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
Lydia Abela will be also attending tomorrow to introduce the campaign and speak about the activism that is currently taking place in Malta with regard to the issue.
The aim of this campaign is to continue raising awareness about gender-based violence, to get closer to achieving a gender-neutral society.
The event will be taking place at the University in Tent A, which can be found opposite the Student’s Hub, adjacent to Car Park 6.
Gender-Based violence refers to harmful acts directed at an individual based on their gender.
