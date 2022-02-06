16-Year-Old Maltese Artist’s Debut Is Inspired By Feeling Like A Family Burden

Inspired by strange creatures, characters, and childhood traumas, this 16-year-old boy is turning heads with the launch of his own solo art exhibition coming up this month. Meet Sam Blye, the teenager who’s all about putting his focus and energy into making his imagination come to reality. His debut solo exhibition, titled ‘Resfeber’, is an exploration of his own creatures and characters that he created from a young age. ‘Resfeber’ refers to “the restless race of the traveller’s heart before the journey begins”.

Blye told Lovin Malta that “Sam Blye is a representation of the space in my head where I can freely express my feelings”. “A space where I can be truly comfortable and myself. In a world where everyone expects something out of you, I can dissipate into my own little place that has no boundaries,” he explained. Upon first glance, one can see the qualities of uniqueness and weirdness that the artworks hold within them, and Blye is well aware of this. “I know my art is strange, but I think that’s what makes it so interesting. I’ve always liked making my own creatures and characters from a young age, so my art has grown to have quite a personality to it,” he explained. Blye also enjoys incorporating really bright colours with dark subjects, and the use of contrast is one of his strong suits. “My art can be quite cluttered and detailed, and although the messages aren’t always clear, I would like to think that my art can be interpreted differently by everyone and there doesn’t always have to be a set meaning,” he concluded.

'The Parasite'

One of his featured artworks titled ‘The Parasite’ mostly deals with the feeling of being a burden as a child. This is an unfortunate situation that is more common in Malta than one would think. “Obviously, children’s natural instincts are to depend on their parents or guardians and leech off of their support. However, I was regularly told I was a mistake and that my parents never wished to bear children. I also did not have the best home life, and words were flung around constantly during arguments. I grew up with the idea of being a burden, and being a responsibility my parents did not wish to care for,” he explained. Another artwork, ‘The Emperor’ is all about a certain person that the artist had to grow up with. “A strong, stern figure, the words he utters out of his mouth are law and nothing otherwise. He seems war–hungry almost as if he’s looking for a fight to pick. He might look wise and great and mighty, but inside he is just a traitor. His eyes warn you of the dangers underneath the shining jewelled crown and the royal crimson robes. Although, An emperor with no care for his people or his kingdom, is no emperor at all,” he explained. His exhibition will be running from 18th February to 18th March, at the Art Date Cafe, 134, Triq Dom Mintoff in Cospicua. Sam will also be present daily between 7pm and 9pm. Follow the exhibition event here. Share with someone that needs to see this exhibition