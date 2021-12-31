18-Year-Old Dedicates Video Game To Late Brother With Proceedings Going To Puttinu Cares

18-year-old student Isaac Sam Camilleri recently created a new video game dedicated to his late brother who passed away due to cancer a few years ago. Half of the profit generated from the game is going to be donated to the Puttinu Cares Foundation, as a commemoration to Isaac’s late brother. “While my brother was battling cancer, Puttinu was always there for him and for us. That’s why a decision was made that half of the profit gained from the game will be donated to the foundation,” Isaac said.

Isaac with his late brother

“Let’s all, together, make others smile this Christmas by playing this simple game and sharing it with family and friends to raise an amazing amount to be donated to Puttinu Cares,” Isaac urged. The mobile game was released on Google play store and was named Dash O’Clock under the student-owned software development company. The company is made up of students all passionate about software development and looking to put a smile on other people’s faces.

Dash O' Clock

Dash O’ Clock revolves around Luke, who will be playing his first-ever match with his National Football Team. Unfortunately, he made a mistake before the game had even started – he overslept. He now has to rush to get to the match, dodging and dashing past obstacles to be able to arrive on time. Anyone interested in supporting this amazing cause can check out their Facebook page by following this link. Share this story to raise awareness

