181 Protected Birds Shot Illegally In 2021: ‘Authorities Are Not Doing Enough’, Says BirdLife Malta

“This proves once again that the Prime Minister, his Cabinet and the relevant authorities are not taking the problem of illegal hunting and trapping seriously,” it said.

Figures for the full year show that during 2021 the number of protected birds known to BirdLife Malta that has been diagnosed as illegally shot remained relatively high, with the authorities seemingly not doing enough to combat this reality.

BirdLife Malta has released the statistics for illegal bird killing in Malta, stating that it remained rampant during the year 2021, with 181 protected birds shot.

“We believe that the lack of discipline by hunters along with a government that is bending over backwards and sideways to give in to the hunting lobby’s demands for weaker laws, weaker enforcement, and more derogations from the European Birds Directive are the main causes,” BirdLife said.

“The European Commission (EC) has listed this issue as a concern and initiated legal action against Malta in this regard, as well as in regard to the scam ‘scientific research’ derogation on finch trapping which has landed Malta again at the European Court of Justice (ECJ),” it explained.

“This amount is only a small fraction of what really happens in Malta and Gozo since it only represents the injured or dead birds found by the general public and passed on to BirdLife Malta and the police,” BirdLife Malta said.

It also explained how thousands of other protected birds were illegally shot down and collected by the culprits, mainly for taxidermy purposes.

“These figures confirm an upward trend when one compares the past four years to the previous four. During the past eight years (2014-2021), in fact, a total of 794 illegally shot protected birds were found by the general public, with 76% of these being in the last four years,” it explained.

From 2014 to 2017, Malta had 190 birds diagnosed as illegally shot while in the past four years, from 2018 to 2021, this triples to the amount to 604.

BirdLife Malta will also be presenting these latest figures, along with photographic and video evidence, to the European Commission in the near future.

