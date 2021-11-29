19-Year-Old Female Passenger Involved In Fatal Luqa Car Crash Is Out Of ITU And Recovering Well

The 19-year-old woman involved in the fatal Luqa car crash is out of the Intensive Therapy Unit and recovering well, police have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

The 21-year-old man involved in the accident, who was later identified as Ismael Grima, was unfortunately found dead on the site of the accident, while the passenger has been fighting for her life since the accident.

The man was driving a BMW car when he lost control and drove into a wall, ending up in a field nearby.

Last week, hundreds attended the funeral of Ismael, with his beautiful final farewell characterised by a massive crowd of loved ones, flowers and colours, that celebrated his entire life.