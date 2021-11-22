19-Year-Old Passenger Involved In Fatal Luqa Crash Remains In ITU In Critical Condition

The 19-year-old woman that was involved in last Saturday’s fatal car crash in Luqa remains in critical condition, police have confirmed.

The woman is still currently receiving care from the Intensive Therapy Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

The deadly car crash left Ismael Grima dead on the site of the accident, a 21-year-old from St. Julian’s, popularly known as Iz-Zy.

Tributes have been pouring in mourning the loss of the young man, as friends and loved ones took to social media to share their support and offer condolences.

Many people are also sharing a call for urgent prayers on social media, which was issued as the woman continues to fight for her life.