20-Year-Old Mtarfa Man At Risk Of Dying After Crashing Into Tree And Overturning In Baħrija

A 20-year-old man, a resident of Mtarfa, is at risk of dying after crashing into a tree, leading to his vehicle overturning on impact.

The accident happened at around 6:45am, in Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa, in Baħrija, limits of Rabat.

The man lost control of his Peugeot, and shortly after crashed into a tree.

Members of the Civil Protection Unit were called on-site, as well as a medical team that took the man to Mater Dei to receive treatment for his injuries.

It was later confirmed that he is suffering from injuries of a serious nature.

Police investigations are underway.