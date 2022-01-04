Ħaż-Żebbuġ Councillor Raises €2,000 For Ethiopian School In Honour Of His Cousin Becs

Steve Zammit Lupi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ independent councillor and cousin of the late Rebecca ‘Becs’ Zammit Lupi, has raised €2,066 in an effort to construct a school named after her in Ethiopia.

Zammit Lupi’s fundraising effort took the form of a birdwatching journey on New Year’s Day in which the councillor managed to spot 45 bird species.

“Thanks all for your warm generosity,” he said after raising €2,066 in just under a day.

The school effort, launched by Becs’ father, Darrin Zammit Lupi, a photojournalist and charity worker, is a trust set up in the wake of his daughter’s tragic passing last year and a means to honour her memory.

Well done Steve!