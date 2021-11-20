21-Year-Old Man Dies And Woman Fighting For Her Life After Fatal Luqa Crash
A 21-year-old man lost his life and a 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life, after a fatal car crash that occurred late last night in Luqa.
The man was unfortunately certified dead on-site, while medical assistance rushed the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where her then injuries were classified as serious.
The man was driving a BMW car when he lost control and drove into a wall, ending up in a field nearby.
The accident occurred in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa, at around 1:30 am.
TVM has identified the man to be Ismael Grima and is from St. Julian’s.
Police investigations are currently underway.
