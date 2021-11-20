د . إAEDSRر . س

21-Year-Old Man Dies And Woman Fighting For Her Life After Fatal Luqa Crash

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 21-year-old man lost his life and a 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life, after a fatal car crash that occurred late last night in Luqa.

The man was unfortunately certified dead on-site, while medical assistance rushed the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where her then injuries were classified as serious.

The man was driving a BMW car when he lost control and drove into a wall, ending up in a field nearby.

The accident occurred in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Luqa, at around 1:30 am.

TVM has identified the man to be Ismael Grima and is from St. Julian’s.

Police investigations are currently underway.

RIP

READ NEXT: Malta’s Prime Minister Does Not Think State Education Is Good Enough For His Child

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All