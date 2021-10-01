30 Ducks, Chickens, And Geese In Private Field Fatally Mauled By Free-Roaming Dogs

“This isn’t the first time such a bloodbath has taken place either,” non-profit organisation Animal Liberation Malta wrote in a Facebook post.

The tragic and immensely disturbing event occurred on the evening of 29th September, in what was thought to be a safe and secure field, within private property.

Thirty ducks, chickens, and geese contained within a secure private field were fatally mauled by free-roaming dogs that allegedly broke into the area.

Lovin Malta spoke with Leila Scott, a leading animal activist that had rescued many of the animals which were massacred in this event, together with Sunshine Animal Sanctuary.

“These dogs run riot, killing everyone in their path. I don’t know how the owners sleep at night knowing their dogs are out doing such harm,” she lamented.

“You know how many animals who I rescued were killed by roaming dogs?” she said. “Rabbits, guinea pigs, birds – even a pig and her piglets.”

This is not at all the first time that something like this happened, with Scott recounting many other experiences other people had.

“We had rescued four rabbits from a farm. My friend had them all neutered and vaccinated and the family adored them. Then one morning they found them all killed with dog poop everywhere and the gate latch unlocked. She is scarred from the experience,” she recounted.

It also happened to another one of her friends who had also taken in many rabbits that Scott had rescued.

“Another friend in Siġġiewi has a farm full of rescues. Roaming dogs got in three times, and all the rabbits we had rescued were killed. She had to spend thousands on high fencing to erect around the farm to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Scott explained.

In previous years, there was also an incident where an aggressive pack of wild dogs was roaming around Gharghur and Naxxar, killing colonies of stray cats.

Have you ever experienced something like this?