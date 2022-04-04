31-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Marsa

A 31-year-old resident of Ħal Far is in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old Żejtun resident.

Police were informed of the incident at 3.15am, which took place on December 13th Street, Marsa.

The victim needed urgent assistance from a medical team and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has ordered an inquiry while police investigations are still ongoing.

