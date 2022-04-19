32-Year-Old Italian Motorcyclist’s Condition Still Serious After Msida Accident

The 32-year-old Italian motorcyclist which was involved in last Sunday’s accident in Msida is still in serious condition.

Police told Lovin Malta that there are no updates regarding his condition and that it appears that it has remained the same.

In a statement, police said that the man, who is an Italian national that lives in Sliema, lost control of his motorcycle while driving along Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The man was immediately rushed to Mater Dei hospital and is battling serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigation have been opened.

