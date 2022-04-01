36-Year-Old Sliema Resident Still Missing Four Weeks Later
Malta’s Police have come up short in the search for 36-year-old Jonathan Baldacchino, who was reported missing in March.
It means that Baldacchino has been missing for almost four weeks after nobody has come forward with knowledge of his whereabouts.
The Sliema resident was reportedly seen last in the Attard area on 5th March.
Should you have any information on the man, it should be given to the Police, either via telephone or by visiting the nearest police station. The following numbers can be used: 21224001 / 119.
Share to raise awareness