38-Year-Old Joseph Ellul Identified As Victim Of Marsa Incinerator Incident

38-year-old Joseph Ellul, resident of Marsaxlokk, has been named as the victim of today’s tragic incident at Marsa’s animal incinerator.

TVM reported that the incident occurred while Ellul was handling meat-cutting machinery used prior to the incinerator. The victim then fell due to an unknown reason and suffered serious injuries.

 

Police confirmed that the incident happened at 9am this morning. No details were given on what caused the incident at the time.

An ambulance and medical team rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the man died on site.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation is ongoing.

Lovin Malta would like to extend its condolences to his family

