Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Recorded Near Sicily Also Felt By Some In Malta

A number of Maltese people have also reported feeling the earthquake from various places in Malta at around 3:30am.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded just off the Eastern coast of Sicily a couple of hours ago during the night.

According to the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group at the University of Malta, the tremor was registered in the East of Sicily at exactly 3:34am, with people sending in reports that they felt it.

It seems as though the tremor was mostly felt in Sliema, Żejtun and Msida.

Did you feel last night’s earthquake?