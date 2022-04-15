Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Recorded Near Sicily Also Felt By Some In Malta
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded just off the Eastern coast of Sicily a couple of hours ago during the night.
A number of Maltese people have also reported feeling the earthquake from various places in Malta at around 3:30am.
According to the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group at the University of Malta, the tremor was registered in the East of Sicily at exactly 3:34am, with people sending in reports that they felt it.
It seems as though the tremor was mostly felt in Sliema, Żejtun and Msida.
Did you feel last night’s earthquake?