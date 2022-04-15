د . إAEDSRر . س

Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Recorded Near Sicily Also Felt By Some In Malta

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded just off the Eastern coast of Sicily a couple of hours ago during the night.

A number of Maltese people have also reported feeling the earthquake from various places in Malta at around 3:30am.

According to the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group at the University of Malta, the tremor was registered in the East of Sicily at exactly 3:34am, with people sending in reports that they felt it.

It seems as though the tremor was mostly felt in Sliema, Żejtun and Msida.

Did you feel last night’s earthquake? 

