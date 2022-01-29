54-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Found Outside Pietà Garage Complex Fighting For His Life

After being mysteriously found fighting for his life in front of a Pietà garage complex at 6:30am yesterday, a 54-year-old man has succumbed to his critical injuries.

The man, who is a resident of the area, was found lying on the ground in Hookham Free Street, but while the nature of what happened is unknown, it is being reported that foul play is currently being excluded.

The man was found in front of a garage opening, but his condition wasn’t too clear yet.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was appointed a number of experts to assist her in an inquiry into the incident. Police are investigating the case.