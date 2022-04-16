56-Year-Old Hungarian Man At Risk Of Dying After Motorcycle Accident In Naxxar

A 56-year-old Hungarian man is at risk of dying after being involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

At around 12:45pm, Police were informed of a traffic accident on Labour Avenue in Naxxar, involving a car and a motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that a collision occurred between a Honda Africa Twin motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Hungarian resident of San Pawl il-Baħar and a Honda Fit car driven by a 43-year-old woman resident of Mosta.

A medical team and an ambulance were called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

The road was also temporarily closed due to the accident, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

Magistrate Dr Ian Farrugia LL.D was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry while the Naxxar district police investigations are ongoing.