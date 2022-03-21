5th District PN And ADPD Candidates Against Wied Żnuber Miniature Airstrip Plans, PL No Reply

Ħelwa sent the following question to PL, PN and ADPD candidates: Do you agree that the Wied Żnuber area where there are plans for a miniature airstrip for model airplanes, currently administered by INDIS Malta Ltd., becomes a designated ODZ to secure its future as undeveloped land?

Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġ a, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa sent the following question to PL, PN and ADPD candidates: Do you agree that the Wied Żnuber area where there are plans for a miniature airstrip for model airplanes, currently administered by INDIS Malta Ltd., becomes a designated ODZ to secure its future as undeveloped land?

The candidates which took the time to answer all spoke out against the plans, saying that a more adequate location for such plans can definitely be found.

PN and ADPD candidates running on the 5th district have established their position on the plans for a miniature airstrip that are currently threatening the pristine valley of Wied Żnuber, while all PL candidates asked did not even issue a reply.

All PN and ADPD candidates stated that they agreed with the residents’ and organisations’ proposal to designate that area as ODZ so that it remains undeveloped. All PL candidates failed to take a clear position by answering ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question.

The plan for an airstrip by the valley and the cliffs of the area was announced last month at the signing of an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association.

Residents, the Birżebbuġa Local Council and other stakeholders were not consulted about these plans, and the plans for the airstrip are under wraps till this very day.

Recent statements by the Prime Minister that no development will happen inside Wied Żnuber, and that part of the area around it might become ODZ, failed to quash fears arising from the airstrip development since the plan was not withdrawn.

You can find the candidates’ full replies here.

Residents and organisations will be gathering in Birżebbuġa parish square at 6pm for a symbolic activity in favour of the protection of Wied Żnuber and its surroundings.

