A Gross Betrayal Of Policing: Sarah Everard’s Murder And Qawra Rape Case Raise Major Concerns Over Those Meant To Protect Us

Sarah Everard’s murderer, the disgraced Police officer Wayne Couzens, was sentenced to a lifetime in prison earlier this week for his atrocious acts.

After she was kidnapped by the officer under the guise of an arrest of having breached COVID-19 regulations, she was later on found raped and strangled, with her remains burned and left in a pond.

The barbaric event had sparked reactions from all over the world and has shaken the trust in those meant to protect us, with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner describing the horrific murder as “a gross betrayal of everything policing stands for.”

This shocking case holds eerie similarities to the Qawra woman that had called the Police for assistance after being robbed, only to end up getting raped by the Police officer.

Police Sergeant Glen Carrabott, a 40-year-old man who had been on the force for eighteen years, had gone to the woman’s residence to assist her with a robbery.

The Sergeant had approached the woman and touched her breast, and then began explaining how he used to produce porn for a small group of buyers.

The victim had said in her testimony that “she knew what was coming”, and she was left feeling like an “object” while describing Carrabott’s actions as “animalistic”.

It later emerged that Carrabott filmed the act and was also under the influence of cocaine.

Nothing erodes more trust in our state bodies than a Police officer inflicting harm on a civilian, who is supposedly bound by the duty of protecting and serving others.

Police sexual misconduct often times ends up going unreported, because of ties and control that the officers might have, that will allow them to efficiently get away with their crimes.

No one should feel unsafe or be involuntarily placed in dangerous situations when they are just trying to get along with their lives.

Women deserve better, and by extension, civilians deserve better.

If you would like to reach out to authorities please reach out to Victim Support Malta at [email protected]