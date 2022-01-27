‘A Phenomenal Father’: Tributes Pour In For Maltese Dad Of Four Who Died In Fatal Ta’ Qali Accident

Maltese social media is full of tributes to the Maltese father who tragically lost his life last night in a fatal nighttime accident in Ta’ Qali.

Adrian Muscat, a father of four, was loved and respected by people all over the country, and his sudden death came as a shock to many.

“RIP Adrian, I lack words to express my grief over the passing of your phenomenal father,” one family friend said in a post directed at the man’s daughters.