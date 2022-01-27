‘A Phenomenal Father’: Tributes Pour In For Maltese Dad Of Four Who Died In Fatal Ta’ Qali Accident
Maltese social media is full of tributes to the Maltese father who tragically lost his life last night in a fatal nighttime accident in Ta’ Qali.
Adrian Muscat, a father of four, was loved and respected by people all over the country, and his sudden death came as a shock to many.
“RIP Adrian, I lack words to express my grief over the passing of your phenomenal father,” one family friend said in a post directed at the man’s daughters.
Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg also extended his condolences to the family and took to Facebook to post about the accident.
“Condolences to the family of the worker that lost his life,” he wrote.
“Take care of your beautiful family from up there and condolences to all the family,” another tribute read.
“I can’t believe it,” said another loved one. “It’s a shock for us let alone for you all. I’m so so sorry for your loss. He was a great husband and loving father and he be missed by many. May you rest in peace Adrian. Watch over your family from heaven.”
The 40-year-old resident of Għargħur fell down a narrow shaft after a piece of machinery overturned, also leading to another injury of a 35-year-old resident of Mġarr, while working on a project in Ta’ Qali last night.
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the family during this difficult time