Access To Residents’ Garage Denied For Two Years Due To ‘Unsafe Road’ In Msida

“Basically, the closure of the garage has restricted us from going out as we do not find parking on our return and now since students are back to University and most offices are back to working from the office the situation is worse,” they explained.

According to these residents, Achille Ferris Street has been closed since April 2020, around the same time they received a notice that access to their garage is going to be denied.

A family living in a residential area in Msida has been denied access to their own garage for almost two whole years now due to the road being unsafe.

“We are in a desperate situation,” the family told Lovin Malta.

“In April 2020 we got a notice that access to our garage is going to be closed and since then nothing has been done. The road was closed as it is unsafe,” they explained.

This also affects the residents in the area who don’t have garages, as parking spaces have been seriously limited now with an entire road being kept closed.

“To add insult to injury the Msida Primary School is being rebuilt and they took up parking spaces to facilitate entry into the building site. Works in the building site have come to a standstill for months now and that is several parking bays being left empty for no reason whatsoever,” they continued.

Upon contacting officials, an Infrastructure Malta representative had told the family that “they are not responsible for the delay”.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta for an update on the matter, who clarified that “IM is not involved in this” and that the matter involves a private developer.

“The street in question is formed over an underground building, constructed years ago by private developers for commercial purposes, as part of an adjacent apartment block. This street cannot be safely reopened until the underground structure on which it was formed is rebuilt or consolidated by the owners of this development,” the IM representative told Lovin Malta.

“These developers have committed themselves to rebuild this private underground structure at their own expense. Infrastructure Malta will then be able to resurface the street so that it can be reopened.”

Have you experienced something similar?