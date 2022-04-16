Accident Between Motorcycle And Car Leads To Heavy Congestion In Naxxar

A traffic accident between a motorcycle and car has led to heavy congestion in Naxxar and Mosta area.

Police have just informed Lovin Malta that the accident happened at around 12:45pm, on Labour Avenue in Naxxar.

The medical team and police have just arrived at the site of the accident.

It is unclear at this moment in time who was involved in the accident and whether injuries were sustained.

