The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, And Industry have lambasted Malta’s ‘draconian quarantines’, asking authorities to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions for red-listed countries.

With the lifting of several COVID-19 restrictions announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne, many local businesses in Malta are now eyeing a return to normal or near-normal operations.

However, the Malta Chamber has insisted that more needs to be done. “Some businesses remain severely hampered by what are now excessive travel restrictions,” they wrote in a press release.

In their statement, they referred to a recommendation adopted by the Council of the EU on 22nd February that said that ‘member states should allow non-essential travel for vaccinated persons, persons who recovered from infection and all persons traveling from a country on the ‘white list’.