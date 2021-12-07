Adorable Maltese Supermarket Christmas Ad Features In Global HuffPost Listicle
This year’s Christmas advert for Smart Supermarkets was so cute that it landed the company in an article by the Huff Post.
The article was titled ‘Try Not To Cry At These Tear-Jerking Holiday Ads For 2021’, and the advert definitely deserves to be there!
“We’re not crying, you’re crying at the heartwarming and poignant spots marking the second holiday season of the pandemic,” the article read.
Smart’s Marketing Manager also shared the article himself on Facebook, saying that “Christmas came early for me,” and the feature is an absolute “reward” within itself.
The advert starts off by showing a sad scene of a grandfather eating away from his entire family during Christmas lunch, with the only thing connecting them being the video call. The little girl gets upset as the video connection starts to get weak, and the grandfather continues eating completely alone.
As the advert progresses, it makes it clear that that scene was from a year ago, and this year’s Christmas is different from last year’s situation, in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the young girl waits for the video call with her grandfather to start, he surprises her by walking in, to enjoy each other’s presence.
Watch the full advert here:
Did the advert make you cry?