Adorable Maltese Supermarket Christmas Ad Features In Global HuffPost Listicle

This year’s Christmas advert for Smart Supermarkets was so cute that it landed the company in an article by the Huff Post.

The article was titled ‘Try Not To Cry At These Tear-Jerking Holiday Ads For 2021’, and the advert definitely deserves to be there!

“We’re not crying, you’re crying at the heartwarming and poignant spots marking the second holiday season of the pandemic,” the article read.

Smart’s Marketing Manager also shared the article himself on Facebook, saying that “Christmas came early for me,” and the feature is an absolute “reward” within itself.