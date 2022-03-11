ADPD Candidate Turns Electoral Campaign Funds To Donations For Ukrainian Refugees
Spurred by International Woman’s Day, ADPD candidate Anthony Buttigieg took to donating funds previously allocated for his election campaign to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country.
A touch of humanity is a welcomed sight in times of war. And with the mass exodus of women – and their children – fleeing their homes, Buttigieg argued that some things are just a little more important than elections.
“[For women’s day] I wanted to do something tangible,” Buttigieg said. “The vast majority of refugees from Ukraine are women and their children.”
“I have donated the funds I had allocated for my election campaign to SOS Malta, who are helping with those refugees arriving in Romania.”
“I do not accept donations for elections, nor do I want any,” Buttigieg maintained.
A donation of €500 did not only serve to better someone’s life in the face of terror. In Buttigieg’s eyes, it could potentially pull others into following suit, with a similar gesture.
“It would give me immense satisfaction if others would do like me and help others whose life has been torn apart.”
His motives come from a familiar place, him being actively involved in charities that see Ukrainian refugees touch down on Maltese land.
“There are more important things going on, than party politics.”
