ADPD Candidate Turns Electoral Campaign Funds To Donations For Ukrainian Refugees

Spurred by International Woman’s Day, ADPD candidate Anthony Buttigieg took to donating funds previously allocated for his election campaign to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country.

A touch of humanity is a welcomed sight in times of war. And with the mass exodus of women – and their children – fleeing their homes, Buttigieg argued that some things are just a little more important than elections.

“[For women’s day] I wanted to do something tangible,” Buttigieg said. “The vast majority of refugees from Ukraine are women and their children.”

“I have donated the funds I had allocated for my election campaign to SOS Malta, who are helping with those refugees arriving in Romania.”

“I do not accept donations for elections, nor do I want any,” Buttigieg maintained.