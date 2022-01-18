د . إAEDSRر . س

Adrian Delia Writes Poetic Ode To Roberta Metsola Following EP Presidency Win

By

Adrian Delia has personally written a poetic ode to Roberta Metsola to congratulate her on her legendary and historic win.

This comes following the news of Roberta Metsola being elected President of the European Parliament earlier today.

“Europe is white, Europe is red;
Europe is pink all the way up to the head;
Europe is once again blue;
As Roberta stands tall like we all should do too.”

Delia’s ode also encourages Malta’s citizens to look to Metsola for example and to stand tall “as Roberta stands tall”.

This is not the first time that Delia has shared his personal poems on social media before.

People from all walks of life have taken to social media today to congratulate Metsola on her win, as she continues to make Malta proud.

What do you make of this? 

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

