After Letter Promised Electric Vehicle Grant Within ‘Few Weeks’, Scheme Users Now Told To Wait ‘4-6 Months

Users of the government’s electric vehicle scheme are being informed that the reimbursement grant is going to take anywhere between 4-6 months until it is effected.

This was despite a user of the scheme being told that it would take “a few weeks” when receiving his acceptance letter on 15th March, a week before the general election.

However, he is now being told that he has to wait 4-6 months.

The government scheme is part of the ‘Schemes for More Sustainable Transport’ announced as part of the budget measures for 2022, offering grants of up to €6,000 to people who purchase electric motorcycles, pedelecs, mopeds and quadricycles.