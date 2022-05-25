After Letter Promised Electric Vehicle Grant Within ‘Few Weeks’, Scheme Users Now Told To Wait ‘4-6 Months
Users of the government’s electric vehicle scheme are being informed that the reimbursement grant is going to take anywhere between 4-6 months until it is effected.
This was despite a user of the scheme being told that it would take “a few weeks” when receiving his acceptance letter on 15th March, a week before the general election.
However, he is now being told that he has to wait 4-6 months.
The government scheme is part of the ‘Schemes for More Sustainable Transport’ announced as part of the budget measures for 2022, offering grants of up to €6,000 to people who purchase electric motorcycles, pedelecs, mopeds and quadricycles.
The scheme user who got in contact with Lovin Malta had applied for it back in December after purchasing a moped, but he only received the acceptance letter in March this year.
“To this end, over the course of the next few weeks, you will be receiving a one-time payment grant of €2,000,” the acceptance letter reads, sent on 15th March.
Lovin Malta contacted Transport Malta to enquire whether it is now going to take between 4-6 months to receive the grant from the time users receive the acceptance letter. An attendant on the customer care line confirmed this was the case.
“In the beginning, the grant was being sent in a few weeks, however now the timeframe has been changed after a notification that came out of the department,” the customer care agent told Lovin Malta.
A further question sent to an official Transport Malta representative remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
Another scheme user who spoke to Lovin Malta lamented the disorganisation he experienced, explaining that he had to chase the authority to receive confirmation.
What do you make of this?