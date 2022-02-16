Ajay Shrestha Identified As The Victim Of Marsa Fatal Traffic Accident

The victim of today’s fatal traffic accident in Marsa has just been identified as Ajay Shrestha.

Shrestha, the 28-year-old man from Nepal who was working as a Bolt courier, happened to be on his motorcycle close to the scene of the accident.

He had just turned 28-years-old and had initially come to Malta as an attempt at a better future for himself. Shrestha was also an avid cricket player and coach.

“Former cricket player and coach Ajay Shrestha is no more, he died in an accident in Malta. Rest in peace Ajay, going to miss you brother,” a Nepalese woman said.

A police statement said that the accident happened after a truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Bormla, lost control, hit the centre strip on Triq Aldo Moro and turned over.

The truck collided with the motorcyclist and hit two cars in the accident. However, no one else was injured in the accident.

An inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.

Rest In Peace