Alarm Phone Claims AFM Refusing To Help 31 Distressed People In Malta’s Search And Rescue Zone

“We were called by a boat that left from Benghazi, reporting 5 people severely sick. We informed the Armed Forces of Malta but were told they don’t consider the boat to be in distress,” it said in the tweet.

The Alarm Phone NGO, a hotline support for people crossing the Mediterranean sea, appealed for authorities to attend to the rescue, in a tweet posted this morning.

A boat with 31 people currently situated in Malta’s search and rescue zone is reportedly in distress, with the Armed Forces of Malta allegedly refusing to help, according to Alarm Phone.

🆘31 persone in pericolo nella SAR di #Malta ! Ci ha chiamato una barca partita da #Bengasi con a bordo 5 persone malate. Abbiamo informato @Armed_Forces_MT : ci è stato detto che non considerano la barca in pericolo. L’RCC nega di nuovo le proprie responsabilità – è inaccettabile! pic.twitter.com/NnVp4EMIbr

“The RCC Malta again denied its responsibility – this is unacceptable!!” it stressed.

Five people aboard the boat are also reportedly severely ill and in need of medical attention.

“We are unable to reconnect with the 31 people in distress for a while now. Merchant vessel Histria Coral is beside them but refuses to take them aboard,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

“Again, the Armed Forces of Malta are putting lives at risk by failing to coordinate a rescue operation! We demand immediate action!” it said.

Lovin Malta reached out to the Home Affairs Ministry and the Armed Forces of Malta for a comment on the matter. No response was given at the time of publishing.

The NGO Alarm Phone has repeatedly accused the Maltese and Italian authorities of failing to act to save lives in the Mediterranean in recent years.

The NGO has also been accused of false reporting by local authorities on several occasions.

