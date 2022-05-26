Almost 7,000 People Aged Over 70 Are Still Working In Malta

Almost 7,000 persons aged over 70 years old were still working last year, new figures have revealed.

The number was revealed after a parliamentary question was asked by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia to Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana.

Caruana said that in 2021, 6,493 people were still engaged in their occupations, 587 more than the year before.

In addition, 25,346 persons over the age of 60 years old were working in the past five years. A number that increased by 1,764 from the previous year.

The reasons for someone working beyond retirement age could be varied, while some people simply want to continue in their profession, at least to some extent, others have no choice but to stay in the workforce to keep up with the rising costs of living.

Malta does currently face some issues with its elderly population, while pensions have increased, so has the cost of living. NSO figures show that more than a quarter of all people in Malta aged 65 and over are at risk of falling beneath the poverty line.

