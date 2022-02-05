An Exploration Of The Mother As A Goddess: Debut Fine Art Photography Exhibition In Isla

Photographer Andrew Zarb has just launched his first solo exhibition, exploring Leto, the Goddess of motherhood and demureness, through a series of mothers that he photographed.

Andrew Zarb is a self-taught photographer who discovered his passion for art during the year 2016. His love and dedication towards photography have led him to hold his first exhibition named and dedicated to Leto, the Goddess of Motherhood.

“Through my works I wanted to show that women even after giving birth, are still beautiful. The models aren’t professional models, they are regular people who posed for a photoshoot and eventually this exhibition was created,” Zarb told Lovin Malta.