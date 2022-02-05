An Exploration Of The Mother As A Goddess: Debut Fine Art Photography Exhibition In Isla
Photographer Andrew Zarb has just launched his first solo exhibition, exploring Leto, the Goddess of motherhood and demureness, through a series of mothers that he photographed.
Andrew Zarb is a self-taught photographer who discovered his passion for art during the year 2016. His love and dedication towards photography have led him to hold his first exhibition named and dedicated to Leto, the Goddess of Motherhood.
“Through my works I wanted to show that women even after giving birth, are still beautiful. The models aren’t professional models, they are regular people who posed for a photoshoot and eventually this exhibition was created,” Zarb told Lovin Malta.
Inspired by a number of Greek goddesses, Andrew has brilliantly combined them in such a manner as to put a spotlight on the multiple roles women take on during their everyday lives.
Beautifully shadowing the individuality of women, he has excelled in capturing the reality, the rawness and the exquisiteness of Goddesses nowadays.
Andrew Zarb has immersed himself in this soulful journey and embraced each mothers’ journey from every angle and aspect.
Each and every mother photographed here, walked into the studio seeing themselves as scarred mothers – Andrew has made them Goddesses.
The fine art photography exhibition launched on 4th February and will be open until 18th February, at Art by the Seaside in Isla.
