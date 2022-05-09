Change The World: Check Out This Climate-Focused Residency In Memory Of Late Julian Spiteri

They’re looking for 12 bright students from sixth forms in Malta and Gozo, aged at least 16 on the application date and not as yet turned 18 by 16th July. Applications can be made here.

The residential programme is being organised as part of Julian’s Change The World Challenge, a three-day residential event with activities focused around the central theme of climate change, adopting a multidisciplinary, hands-on approach.

Julian’s Pathfinder Foundation was founded in memory of the late Julian Spiteri, the 19-year-old who tragically lost his life in a car accident last year.

Applications are currently being accepted for a climate change-focused residential event, organised by Julian’s Pathfinder Foundation.

It’s set to inspire young people to be the best version of themselves and to think about making the world a better place, as well as to encourage them to think about climate change and empower them to achieve positive outcomes.

During the residency, students will identify and analyse climate issues in their communities, investigate solutions, and formulate an action plan where they can make change happen.

About the residency:

In a fun, safe and respectful environment, participants will follow a series of expert-led workshops where they will be encouraged to express their ideas. It will be held at the Mellieħa Holiday Centre, known as the Danish Village.

They will workshop their ideas in groups, in Q&A sessions, and one-to-one with mentors until they present the progress on their plan on the last day. These sessions will be interspersed with fun and inspiring activities, and rest.

Participants will receive a certificate of participation and will be featured in an audiovisual production of their proposals. Particularly promising ideas may be offered further sponsorship/mentorship to take forward their ideas.

Anyone interested can find more information here.

Following Julian’s death, the foundation was created in hopes of fulfilling the wishes that he had on his own bucket list, with the purpose of inspiring and supporting gifted children and youth to achieve their full potential.

