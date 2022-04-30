Are Shorter Lifespans Enough For The Maltese To Want To Lose Weight? See What They Have To Say

No matter how you slice it, obesity can take years off one’s life expectancy. Up to three years in moderate cases and up to 10 years in severe cases. It does so because, in someone who is obese, there is a greater chance of developing serious illnesses like cancer, diabetes, or heart disease. Diet is a key player when faced with the task of losing weight. But was the increased risk of illness or a shorter lifespan enough to make the Maltese want to lose weight? See what they had to say about it after 453 persons answered the very question in Lovin Malta’s weight loss survey.

One in four respondents said that shorter lifespans weren’t enough to drive them to lose weight “In this day and age, who wants to live past 90 years?” 22% of persons taking the Lovin Malta did not believe shorter lifespans provided sound motivation for one to lose weight. And for various reasons, one being disbelief that obesity can decrease your lifespan. “I do not believe that your lifespan is determined by your weight. If anything, you need to be really fat to have your lifespan threatened.” To others, the pleasures that come with good food (and in Malta, there’s a lot of that) outweighed the risks. “I don’t care,” said one respondent. “When I die, I die. Simple really.” “I don’t have a health issue at the moment. One way or another we’re all going to die.” Several respondents argued the case that even people in peak physical condition developed a chronic illness.

“The idea that having a correct Body Mass Index (BMI) makes you somehow bulletproof against illness is bullocks. You can get cancer, or get into a car accident…” Younger respondents weren’t concerned about death or disease. Instead, the aesthetic appeal was a greater deal-maker, with respect to the motivation behind losing weight. “It’s more about the way my clothes fit,” said one. “The only reason why I would want to lose weight would be for me to look better.

75% of respondents said that they would lose weight if it meant living longer “Silly question. It’s obvious isn’t it?” replied one respondent, even though to 115 persons, it perhaps wasn’t as clear-cut. Older persons expressed a greater wish to lose weight, particularly those who knew something about chronic disease. “My insulin injections were a wake-up call for me. I became aware of what an unhealthy lifestyle could ultimately lead to, so I changed.” “I’ve had cancer before and I want to take care of myself, to make sure I do not go through a health scare of that level ever again.” Chronic disease, especially in the form of diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and cancer was the greatest motivator behind why one would choose to lose weight. “Because Health is precious.” “Weight gain leads to chronic illnesses that are very hard to control. They decrease one’s quality of life, if not life itself.”

Other’s eyes lay eternally on what the future had in store for them. To them, there was a great value in lengthening their respective lives. “Because I would like to live a long life, create a legacy, and leave something behind for my children.” “Because I have a bucket list I would like to hit before I die.” “Because I want to be a grandmother.”