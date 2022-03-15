‘If You Want The Names, Call Me,’ Arnold Cassola Tells Police Commissioner Amid Link Between LESA Cancelled Fines And Sexual Harassment

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has alleged a link between the LESA cancelled fines and a sexual harassment case, claiming that it was the same person behind both cases.

Cassola, contesting in the general election on the 10th and 11th districts, had previously unveiled sexual harassment allegations involving a Transport Malta official.

“The man in LESA who cancelled the hundreds of fines is also a sexual harasser. LESA have many reports about this, but they do nothing about it,” Cassola said in a statement earlier today.

Cassola has now also directly addressed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’, telling him that “if he wants the names, he can call him”.

“This same man has also allegedly used LESA radio apparatus without authorisation to eavesdrop on a female colleague. LESA knew about this but did nothing about it,” he emphasised.

“It had to be the victim herself to go and report to the police,” he said, then stating that the case in question is scheduled for 2nd May.

“Why is LESA protecting this corrupt ticket fines canceller, sexual harasser and eavesdropper?”

“Because this man is very friendly with the director of operations and of the CEO. And the CEO is the cousin of the Minister,” Cassola claimed.

Cassola also questioned whether Police Commissioner Gafa’ is interested in cleaning up the rot inside LESA and ensuring justice is served.

“If he wants the names…… he can call me.”

“And the ticket canceller, sexual harasser and eavesdropper can continue getting away with everything. This rot in Lesa cannot continue. Up to Angelo Gafa’ to decide,” he said.

Do you think such claims should be seriously investigated?