Iklin Man Arrested And Sent To Mount Carmel After Threatening Wife With Gun

A man was prosecuted in court on Monday for causing his wife and daughter to fear violence, insulting and threatening his wife, and exceeding the limits of provocation. The ordeal stemmed from a domestic argument over money, leading to the eventual threat towards his wife with a firearm.

The accused is a 57-year-old man who lives in Iklin. He was arrested on the 26th July, following the argument with his wife after which he retrieved a gun from a safe in his bedroom and loaded it. The mother and daughter proceeded to call 112 for help – however, they hung up after they claimed that he calmed down. Shortly after though, the accused himself called up the police in order to inform them not to come over, as there was no reason to. He claimed that what his wife had said was not true. However, soon after, the police arrived at his house and arrested him.