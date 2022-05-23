‘Enjoy Being Who You Are’: US Author Publishes Malta-Based Children’s Book To Help With Body Image Issues

American Author William ‘Casey’ Martin has just published a children’s book to help kids overcome body-image issues – and the book is set in Malta.

‘Wally Worm and the Wool Scarves’ is centred around Wally, an earthworm who wears colourful woollen scarves all year round to hide his ‘wiggles’, which he is ashamed of having.

Inspiration behind Martin’s work began in the years he spent living on the island, working as a science teacher, and teaching students about worms.

“Kids used to look at worms with some revulsion. They used to be scared of worms based on their appearance,” Martin told Lovin Malta.

“Though when the rains came, we would observe them in class and I began to notice that their comfort level improved. That served as my general inspiration.”

“In the book, Wally tries to hide who he is, but he also has a big heart. In fact, worms have five hearts, and I thought that was endearing.”

As the story unfurls, Wally begins to understand that his ‘wiggles’ are simply part of who he is, and it spurs him to give away his scarfs to his newfound friends, some of whom are fighting their own battles.

The book takes readers on a self-discovering journey. They are given the chance to walk beside Wally as he journeys through the narrow streets of Malta’s rustic cities and later, into the vibrant-coloured luzzus docked on the bay.

Wally even happens upon our traditional fireworks, even though the odd pink blossom candies falls from the trees beside him.

Illustrations in the books were done by Hebe Atzori, who also spent some time living and working in Malta.