Study To Combat Childhood Obesity In Malta Launched By Authorities

Maltese families are being asked to take part in a national strategy to combat childhood obesity.

With parental consent, the state will collect data from various families, allowing them to have accurate data about their children’s weight and lifestyle habits.

This national strategy, A Healthy Weight For Life, has been in force since 2012 with the scope of tackling the issue at a national level.

The results will lay the foundation for Maltese authorities to take action against the problem in kids from kindergarten-two to school year 11.