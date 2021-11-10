Alex Dalli Suspends Himself From Role Of Prison Director

Colonel Alex Dalli has taken it upon himself to suspend himself from his position as CEO of the Correctional Services Agency with immediate effect.

This suspension comes after yet another suicide within Corradino Correctional Facility, which occurred overnight.

The suspension came after a meeting with Byron Camilleri earlier this morning. This is the 14th death under Dalli’s watch.

Malta’s prison has been under the microscope over the last few months following the deaths of several prisoners within its walls. An internal inquiry has been launched, while two prisons wardens are set to be charged over the death of Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu.

The inquiry board will look into the facility’s procedures regarding mental and physical well-being, suicide prevention measures and rehabilitation and support procedures.

An investigation into Jose’s death is underway and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Do you agree with the suspension?