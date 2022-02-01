Calling All Carnival Lovers: Good News, The Festivities Are Coming Back In May

Malta’s carnival scene has not seen a proper celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.

That’s about to change this year, as Culture Minister Jose Herrera announced yesterday that the widely loved Carnival festivities will be returning later on in May, to colour the streets of the capital city.

While the festivities are normally held during the months of February and March, this year will see quieter activities during that time, while the full-blown Carnival as we know it with the colourful parades and dancers will take place later on in May.

The May Carnival festivities are set to take place from 20th until 22nd May.

This comes following the announcement that traditional village feasts set to return again as of April, with the Carnival festivities having a similar nature to the village feasts.

The celebrations scheduled for May will not be replacing the usual February festivities, but it is being taken as an isolated case due to the pandemic.

Are you excited about the return of Carnival?