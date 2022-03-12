Candle-Lit Vigil For World Peace To Be Held In Valletta Amid Ukraine War Crisis

“We are currently living through times of great suffering, disharmony and uncertainty. This Vigil is being organised with the aim of promoting peace: Peace is an action, not a state!,” said a statement by MatriMaterOmm.

The vigil, which is being organised by MatriMaterOmm, is set to be held at the Triton fountain in Valletta on 15th March at 5.30pm.

A vigil for world peace is being organised for next week in Valletta amidst the turmoil brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war crisis.

“We are all called to play a part in promoting peace within, for peace to be reflected outward. Therefore, MatriMaterOmm is inviting all people from different cultural, social, and religious backgrounds to unite under one brotherhood, as a show of peace in defiance to all who may seek to separate and create a war between a world of sibling nations,” it said.

The main message of the vigil is this: ‘Vasudhaiva-kutumbakam’, which means ‘the world is one family’.

“We invite all to participate, sit and join hands and hearts in prayer, mantra, and devotion; for the sake of each other, in solidarity with all our brethren currently suffering the effects of tyranny throughout the world, to leave with a sense of peace in our hearts, and to play our small part,” it explained.

The mission of MatriMaterOmm is to lead the way to planetary health through engaging life-affirming and regenerative paths of health processes called yoga, with the main belief that the key to planetary health is human health.

Attendees are being encouraged to bring candles and a mat to sit on during the vigil.

