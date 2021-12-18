Cannabis Is Officially Legal: President George Vella Signs Cannabis Bill

The moment that all cannabis users have been waiting for is officially here: cannabis is legal for recreational use in the islands of Malta and Gozo!

President George Vella has just signed the cannabis bill, and it has officially been enacted into law.

The legal notice was uploaded earlier today, which specifies the allowance of cannabis for recreational and personal use.

Malta has now also garnered the label of the first country in the European Union to legalise cannabis for recreational use, a pivotal moment in our history as a country.

As of today, Saturday 18th, it is allowed to carry up to 7g without any risk of being prosecuted.

Each citizen is also entitled to grow four plants of their own. Anyone that previously had a criminal offense related to cannabis can now also apply to have their criminal records erased.

While some are criticising the move, many citizens are beyond overjoyed with the news of such an advancement.

Check out the full legal notice here.

Are you happy about the legalisation?