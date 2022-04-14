Car Overturns In St Julian’s Traffic Accident As Victims Rushed To Hospital

A car crash had one vehicle overturn completely in St Julian’s, with victims needing to be rushed to hospital to receive urgent medical attention.

The victims of the incident were two women, 57 and 48 years old, and a 12-year-old girl. Presently, their condition remains unknown.

The accident took place just before the tunnels at Regional Road at around 7.45am, and authorities have since closed off the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

