Driver Skids And Loses Control Of Car, Crashing Into Shop Window At Ħamrun

A driver skidded and lost control of his vehicle yesterday evening, leading to its crash into a shop window in Ħamrun.

The driver lost control of the BMW and ended up mounting the pavement close by and driving straight into the glass window.

TVM News reported that thankfully no one was injured, and no one was walking on the pavement at the time of the accident, with the shop also being closed at the time. However the shop window has suffered great damage.

The accident took place yesterday at around 7pm, alongside Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp in Ħamrun.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo: TVM News

