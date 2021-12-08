Cars For Charity: Check Out Today’s Car Show In Aid Of Dar Bjorn

Hotline Whips’ first edition of car shows is happening today, and what’s better than events that are all focused and centred around a good cause!

The car show is being organised to gather funds in aid of Dar Bjorn, a local initiative that has stolen the hearts of many.

At the car show, it is set to be a day filled with everything car-related; cars, car clubs, and even car accessory stands. There will also be an area designated just for children.

Tickets were selling at 10 Eur per car, but the event has now been sold out.

However, you can still attend the event if you don’t have a ticket, on the condition that new cars have to be parked outside of the venue due to space already being taken up.

And for those who would like to attend without their car, a donation in aid of Dar Bjorn is to be made at the entrance.

The event is going to be taking place at the newly refurbished area of the ASM Motocross Track in Ta’ Qali, with doors opening at 9am.

Check out the event poster below: