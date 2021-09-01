Central Bank Of Malta Latest To Be Hit In Phishing Scam

The Central Bank of Malta has become the latest victim in a nationwide phishing scam.

“Domain centralbakofmalta[.]org – without the ’n’ – is being used to impersonate the Central Bank of Malta in scams. The domain has been reported to the various authorities but the Central Bank of Malta would like to alert the public to its existence.” said the Central Bank in a statement.

“Anyone receiving emails should carefully check the email address from which it originated and should contact the Bank on [email protected] if in any doubt.”

“Kindly note that the Bank does not send unsolicited emails,” they emphasised.

This is not the first time that the Central Bank has been hit with a phishing scam. Last January saw text messages being circulated in a similar manner.

Maltese-owned mediahouses and companies have also been hit with a recent spate of phishing emails.

The island has recently seen a devastating misinformation campaign targeting many news outlets, including Lovin Malta.

A Maltese journalist was even personally contacted by an unknown source and told to stop criticising public figures.

A protest was held outside Castille yesterday evening in solidarity with journalists. The police have confirmed investigations to find out whether the recent actions constitute harassment.

Have you received an email like this? If so, contant the Central Bank of Malta at [email protected]