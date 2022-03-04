Watch: ‘Certified Gamer’ Bernard Grech Reveals What Video Game He Actually Plays

When it was first reported that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech was, in fact, a gamer, many in the gaming community speculated what Grech’s game of choice was.

Would he replay vintage re-issues of the Elder Scrolls series, perhaps as a necromancer? Or was he the FIFA type? Maybe even the type of gamer who would ragequit and smash his controller once things went south?

Well it turns out that Grech’s choice of game is in fact Rocket League.

“I play PlayStation games with my son,” Grech said with a wry smile at first, “including ‘Legend xi ħaga’ (something or other).”

But when somebody called out “Rocket League!” he immediately affirmed.

“I’m not really one to remember the names. All I know is that we essentially fire things towards each other. On my part, I guess I miss most of the time, but m’hemmx tagħmel (nothing to do)”