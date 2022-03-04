Watch: ‘Certified Gamer’ Bernard Grech Reveals What Video Game He Actually Plays
When it was first reported that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech was, in fact, a gamer, many in the gaming community speculated what Grech’s game of choice was.
Would he replay vintage re-issues of the Elder Scrolls series, perhaps as a necromancer? Or was he the FIFA type? Maybe even the type of gamer who would ragequit and smash his controller once things went south?
Well it turns out that Grech’s choice of game is in fact Rocket League.
“I play PlayStation games with my son,” Grech said with a wry smile at first, “including ‘Legend xi ħaga’ (something or other).”
But when somebody called out “Rocket League!” he immediately affirmed.
“I’m not really one to remember the names. All I know is that we essentially fire things towards each other. On my part, I guess I miss most of the time, but m’hemmx tagħmel (nothing to do)”
@lovinmaltaofficial We finally have our answer 🚀⚽️ #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #bernardgrech #pn #jc #gamer #ps3 #rocketleague #oppositionleader ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Rocket League is a free-to-play game where players score points in a typical football-type setting – except the characters are cars.
“I play not to win or lose, even though when my son was younger I used to let him win the odd game. Today he always wins, effortlessly.”
“But the most important thing is that we spend time together. We need to try and find time for everything, including each other – our families.”
Grech has been riding high on a wave of gamer support ever since revealing that he does, indeed, game – now, the only question left is, what is Grech’s gamertag?
View this post on Instagram
Tag a Rocket League lover