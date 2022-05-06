Challenge Completed: Almost 1,000km Covered By 34 Maltese Cyclists Over Six Days In Sicily

“From the feedback we got, ALIVE 2022 was a resounding success. Even in terms of exposure and awareness. After two years in limbo due to COVID-19, we’re back with a bang, although understandably there’s always room for improvement,” organiser Kenneth Caruana told Lovin Malta after the challenge finished.

With a seven-hour average moving time daily, that only means the cyclists spent more than 45 hours on the bike in the last six days – having covered almost 1,000km!

Alive’s 1,000km challenge spread over six days of cycling in Sicily has officially come to a close, with all the cyclists making it to the final location.

“We now hope to keep the momentum going with future plans all in aid of cancer research,” he expressed.

The longest distance covered throughout the challenge was the whopping amount of 183km, spread over nine hours, with the total elevation throughout the trip being 8,000m.

With the team of cyclists, there were two backup drivers, two physiotherapists, a photographer and videographer, and two people from Dr Juice helping to prepare snacks daily, with Dr Juice being the main sponsor behind the challenge.

The Alive Charity Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to raise money in order to fund cancer research through different athletes and initiatives.

The challenge hit off on 1st May – a team effort, with the group of cyclists behind divided into five different groups.

The Alive Foundation has been established since 2013, and its’ goal is to gather funds for cancer research and also research that takes place at the University of Malta. This is the eighth challenge after the last two years were cancelled due to the pandemic,

Donate to the Alive Charity Foundation if you would like to be a part of funding cancer research.

