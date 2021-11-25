Coast Road Among Major Roads Closed As Malta Deals With Severe Flooding

The Coast Road is reportedly one of the major roads that are currently closed due to the severe flooding that Malta has been experiencing this morning.

A representative for Malta Public Transport has just confirmed that some major roads have had to be closed as the flooding persists.

It has been confirmed that the entire Bugibba area, Kennedy grove, the Coast Road, Magħtab, Salini, and Burmarrad area are closed off because of the weather.

Valley Road was also later confirmed to have been closed off, to ensure traffic safety and avoid further accidents.

This comes after multiple incidents were reported and a man was even spotted canoeing in the flooding of the Magħtab area.

Malta Public Transport is currently looking into how the issue can be tackled, and more information will follow soon.

