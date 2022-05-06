Cocaine Crazy: Busts Across Malta And 11 Other EU Countries Reveal Rampant Trafficking

Malta has been just confirmed as one of the countries placing among the top 12 EU countries for seizing large amounts of cocaine, giving some indication of the country’s position as a gateway for trafficking in Europe.

This is due to the fact that Malta is one of the main ports of the Mediterranean to enter mainland Europe, with the fourth comprehensive overview of illicit drug markets in the European Union being published by the EMCDDA and Europol.

However, within the study, the exact amount of drugs seized by Maltese authorities were not revealed. Still, there have been periods where over 18,000kg have been seized.

Malta has seen a large number of drug busts at Malta’s freeport, which have sometimes been worth millions.